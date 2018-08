Labour received another blow yesterday when one of its most high-profile supporters announced that he could no longer support or vote for them because of their stance on Brexit.As the Mirror reports , Sir Patrick Stewart, who has starred in Star Trek and the X-men franchise as well as many more classical roles, says he probably won’t vote Labour again because of the direction Jeremy Corbyn has taken the party. Professor Xavier (as I now think of him) has been a Labour supporter since 1945 when he was 5 years old.Sir Patrick's thinking on this reflects that of many former Labour supporters. He says he finds it “difficult to understand what Labour really stands for or what it represents right now. It doesn’t feel like my party any more.” He told the New European he could not vote for the party so long as it supports Brexit. And he questioned Corbyn’s motives for backing our exit from the EU.Time for Labour to rethink its decision to back the Tories on Brexit perhaps?