Friday, August 17, 2018
Sir Patrick Stewart boldly leading where others should follow
Labour received another blow yesterday when one of its most high-profile supporters announced that he could no longer support or vote for them because of their stance on Brexit.
As the Mirror reports, Sir Patrick Stewart, who has starred in Star Trek and the X-men franchise as well as many more classical roles, says he probably won’t vote Labour again because of the direction Jeremy Corbyn has taken the party. Professor Xavier (as I now think of him) has been a Labour supporter since 1945 when he was 5 years old.
Sir Patrick's thinking on this reflects that of many former Labour supporters. He says he finds it “difficult to understand what Labour really stands for or what it represents right now. It doesn’t feel like my party any more.” He told the New European he could not vote for the party so long as it supports Brexit. And he questioned Corbyn’s motives for backing our exit from the EU.
He said: “I am not a politician and I am not a strategist, but I have a suspicion Jeremy believes a disastrous Brexit would benefit him politically, and, in all the chaos and confusion that would occur after the policy is implemented – in either a hard or a soft way, I might add – he sees himself taking power. It seems to me to be just plain wrong to play with the country’s future in this way.
“What Jeremy doesn’t appear to understand is that it would be the easiest thing in the world to attack the government on Brexit and to oppose it at every turn and to tear apart their arguments and expose it for what it is.
“There is, after all, nothing that is more opposed to basic Labour values than Brexit and I think just about everyone except him can now see that.”
Time for Labour to rethink its decision to back the Tories on Brexit perhaps?
