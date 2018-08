The Independent reports that complaints to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) about potential data breaches have more than doubled since General Data Protection Regulations came into force in May. Apparently, the ICO received 6,281 complaints between 25 May and 3 July this year, a 160 per cent rise on the same period in 2017:What is not clear however, is how many of these complaints have been upheld. Without that information it is difficult to make a judgement as to whether businesses really are struggling to implement the new regulations as the law firm allege, or whether there has just been a heightened awareness of data security amongst the general public leading to a greater number of complaints, many of which are based on misconceptions of the new law.