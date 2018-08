Really good news today with a victory by the Lucy's Law campaign to end the horrors of puppy farming. The Mirror reports that the Government has announced that it will ban the sale of puppies by pet shops, online dealers and other third party sellers.They say that Environment Secretary, Michael Gove has heaped praise on the campaign which highlighted how these sellers rely on puppies supplied by callous commercial breeders who raise animals in horrendous conditions:This is a fantastic step forward and all credit to the campaigners who have fought so hard to achieve this result.