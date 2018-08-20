Monday, August 20, 2018
Is a no-deal Brexit edging closer?
The Independent reports that the government is to begin publishing its Brexit technical notices, setting out the consequences of crashing out of the EU without a deal, on Thursday. These documents are designed to inform citizens and businesses how to cope with a no-deal scenario.
They say that all 84 of the notices are due to be published before the end of September. Some are thought to be broad in scope, covering issues like financial services, company law and climate change, while others will focus on specific problems including travelling abroad with pets.
Apparently, this is preparatory work (which is reassuring) just in case the UK fails to reach agreement in talks with the EU over the next few months. What will be of interest though is exactly what the cliff edge of a no deal looks like, and to what extent the dire consequences of such a scenario can be ameliorated.
Just as interesting will be the compromises that will need to be made so as to make a no deal more workable. Will these be acceptable to the Brexiteers. With the likes of Jacob Rees-Mogg threatening to block the government's plans and with a growing clamour for a confirmatory referendum, the Prime Minister is stuck between a rock and a hard place.
The publication of these plans could be the trigger for a renewed assault by both sides and a signal to the public that the worst case scenario of a no deal is likely after all.
They say that all 84 of the notices are due to be published before the end of September. Some are thought to be broad in scope, covering issues like financial services, company law and climate change, while others will focus on specific problems including travelling abroad with pets.
Apparently, this is preparatory work (which is reassuring) just in case the UK fails to reach agreement in talks with the EU over the next few months. What will be of interest though is exactly what the cliff edge of a no deal looks like, and to what extent the dire consequences of such a scenario can be ameliorated.
Just as interesting will be the compromises that will need to be made so as to make a no deal more workable. Will these be acceptable to the Brexiteers. With the likes of Jacob Rees-Mogg threatening to block the government's plans and with a growing clamour for a confirmatory referendum, the Prime Minister is stuck between a rock and a hard place.
The publication of these plans could be the trigger for a renewed assault by both sides and a signal to the public that the worst case scenario of a no deal is likely after all.
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home