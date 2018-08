The decision by Birkenhead MP, Frank Field to resign the Labour whip and, as a consequence, membership of a party he has served for decades, was not that surprising.Field is an ardent Brexiteer, who has defied the whip on a number of occasions, he is under threat of deselection and is experiencing considerable personal abuse from members in his constituency.His decision to call it a day however, underlines a number of issues within Labour, not least the toxicity, the intolerance of anybody who does not offer unthinking fealty to the Leader, the growing anti-Semitism within the party and the undermining and loss of the broad church of left-of-centre opinion on which the movement was built.The Guardian reports that Labour’s Deputy Leader, Tom Watson, has warned that Field's resignation must be treated as a 'wake-up call' for the party leadership:Field has become the third Labour MP to sit as an independent, after John Woodcock and Jared O’Mara separately resigned the whip over the party’s handling of misconduct claims against them.The Guardian says that shadow justice secretary, Richard Burgon, believes that Field’s resignation should trigger a byelection in the safe seat, which the MP held with a majority of more than 25,000 in last year’s general election.It's funny how no senior Labour figure is suggesting that there should be a by-election in Sheffield Hallam, where the Liberal Democrats would be likely to regain the seat from Labour.