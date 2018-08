Many people have criticised Theresa May's blunt and uncompromising approach to immigration and the debilitating effect it is having on the economy and our public services, but surely even she must listen to the latest comments from the CBI.As the Guardian reports , the Confederation of British Industry has urged Theresa May to drop her “blunt target” on immigration numbers and introduce new freedom of movement rules for EU citizens post-Brexit to ensure firms, large and small, can stay in business when the UK leaves the bloc.They have called for new rules for EU citizens to keep open the pipeline of migrant workers in all sectors including agriculture, hospitality, construction, the NHS and the creative industries; and an easing of the policy for non-EU workers to give small businesses, unable to afford the visas or deal with Home Office red tape, a chance to plug any gaps arising from Brexit.said CBI Deputy Director General, Josh Hardie.The report argues that May’s long-held immigration target of 100,000 migrants a year is not viable; that rules on visas for non-EU workers are too expensive and too restrictive; and a new EU citizens-only policy needs to be developed to keep the economy on the road:The implications of the report are wider however. It has relevance to our current status within the EU, to the damage that 8 years of excessive curbs on migration have done to our economy, and it also refutes many of the arguments on which the Brexit referendum was won. In particular, the report says that shifting the tone of the debate to focus on the positive benefits of migration will help build public trust.The CBI argues that immigration has “delivered significant economic benefit to the UK” over the past 50 years and maintaining access to people and skills is “a high priority for business in the UK as it prepares to leave the EU”.I cannot help but get the feeling that these conclusions have been mooted two and a half years too late. If only the remain side had been so positive during the referendum campaign.