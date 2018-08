It is not often nowadays that a newspaper article shocks me, but this one in yesterday's Guardian did exactly that. The paper reports that data they have obtained under the Freedom of Information Act reveals that the Home Office has left some people waiting more than 20 years for decisions on their asylum claims.The paper says that the data refers to the time the Home Office takes to make an initial decision on an asylum claim. It does not include any extra time taken for an appeal or fresh claim. Seventeen people received decisions from the Home Office last year on claims they had submitted more than 15 years ago, four of whom had waited more than 20 years for a decision. The worst case was a delay of 26 years and one month after the person initially applied for asylum:The Guardian adds that the Home Office has a six-month target for deciding on asylum claims it deems as “straightforward”. However, a report by the chief inspector of borders and immigration last year revealed that almost half of the claims lodged were classified as “non-straightforward”, exempting them from the six-month target.As a result many asylum seekers are forced to live in abject poverty for long periods of time, forbidden from working, having to survive on a little over £5 a day, many being treated for anxiety and depression, isolated and excluded from much social interaction and support.A humane system would seek to avoid this by processing applications and any appeals expeditiously so that at least those seeking asylum know where they stand and can deal with that accordingly. Surely it is time the UK Government addressed this.