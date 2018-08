Just how much trouble Jeremy Corbyn is in with the Jewish community is illustrated today by an article in the Guardian , who report that the former chief rabbi Jonathan Sacks has called Jeremy Corbyn an anti-Semite. he says that the Labour leader’s comment about Zionists at a 2013 conference was the most offensive statement by a senior UK politician since Enoch Powell’s “rivers of blood” speech:The Labour leader must already be smarting after receiving an endorsement from Nick Griffin, former head of the British National Party, and David Duke, an ex-grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan. The Times says that Griffin and Duke issued supportive tweets in response to the video of Corbyn talking about Zionists.This though is a whole new ball game. As the Guardian points out, Sacks is a particularly well-known figure in Britain’s Jewish community, renowned as an intellectual and communicator. However, they add that though he was chief rabbi for the majority of British Jews from the modern Orthodox tradition, he did not represent the significant minority of British Jews from the progressive Reform movement, and he has previously taken some robust stances in support of Israeli policies.