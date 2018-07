There have been a lot of bizarre and sometimes disturbing admissions and revelations over the last two years regarding the Brexit shambles this government has created, but the extraordinary confirmation by Dominic Raab that the government is making plans to stockpile food in case the negotiations fail shows the extent of the mess we are in.As the Independent reports , the new Brexit secretary promised to ensure “there is adequate food supply” if the UK crashes out of the EU without a deal, telling MPs the task would be overseen by industry, rather than Whitehall, but he refused to go into any further detail.He told the Brexit Committee that “technical notices” in the coming months would set out the preparations to keep supermarket shelves well stocked:At long last, we are getting some idea from Government MInisters of the disaster that faces us when we drive off that Brexit cliff. What we are not getting, however, are any solutions. Dominic Raab has not outlined any solutions or even said how he will guarantee food supplies.Is the Government planning on reintroducing rationing? We need to know.