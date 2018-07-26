Thursday, July 26, 2018
Tory MEP invokes Treason Act against pro-EU remainers
It is difficult to know whether to laugh or cry at yesterday's outburst by the obscure and little-known Tory MEP, David Bannerman, who suggested that Britain’s Treason Act should be updated to apply to citizens who are “working undemocratically against UK through extreme EU loyalty”.
A former Conservative Councillor in Royal Tunbridge Wells, Bannerman was originally elected to the European Parliament as a member of UKIP but rejoined the Conservatives in 2011. He is a distant relative of former Prime Minister Henry Campbell-Bannerman who led the Liberal Party to a landslide victory over the Conservatives in the 1906 General Election. Henry must be spinning in his grave at the illiberal activities of this particular Bannerman.
Bannerman told the Guardian he was referring to those who might leak confidential information that would damage Britain’s interests after Brexit.
He tweeted on Wednesday: “It is about time we brought the Treason Act up to date and made it apply to those seeking to destroy or undermine the British state. That means extreme jihadis. It also means those in future actively working undemocratically against UK through extreme EU loyalty."
As the paper says, condemnation was swift and cutting:
Among those criticising Bannerman was the broadcaster Gavin Esler, who is chancellor at the University of Kent. He tweeted at the MEP: “Unfortunately your comment equating support for the EU with jihadis and treason requires no exaggeration – merely an apology to half the population who are sick of such Brexcrement. Since you are sucking on the euro-teat as an MEP have you no shame?”
Virendra Sharma, the Labour MP for Ealing Southall, accused Bannerman of “putting a knife into free speech”.
“One of the best things about this country is the range of opinions that help diversify our political debate. David Bannerman should think long and hard about his spiteful populist rhetoric,” said Sharma in a statement issued by the pro-remain campaign group Best for Britain
Irrespective of how Bannerman seeks to spin his tweet, the fact is he has equated the 48% of voters who cast their ballot to remain in the EU with jihadis and called us traitors.
An apology is called for but also the Conservative Party need to be asking itself if it wants to be represented by somebody with these views? Does this man even deserve to hold a position in public life?
