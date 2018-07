It is difficult to know whether to laugh or cry at yesterday's outburst by the obscure and little-known Tory MEP, David Bannerman , who suggested that Britain’s Treason Act should be updated to apply to citizens who are “working undemocratically against UK through extreme EU loyalty”.A former Conservative Councillor in Royal Tunbridge Wells, Bannerman was originally elected to the European Parliament as a member of UKIP but rejoined the Conservatives in 2011. He is a distant relative of former Prime Minister Henry Campbell-Bannerman who led the Liberal Party to a landslide victory over the Conservatives in the 1906 General Election. Henry must be spinning in his grave at the illiberal activities of this particular Bannerman.Bannerman told the Guardian he was referring to those who might leak confidential information that would damage Britain’s interests after Brexit.He tweeted on Wednesday:As the paper says, condemnation was swift and cutting:Irrespective of how Bannerman seeks to spin his tweet, the fact is he has equated the 48% of voters who cast their ballot to remain in the EU with jihadis and called us traitors.An apology is called for but also the Conservative Party need to be asking itself if it wants to be represented by somebody with these views? Does this man even deserve to hold a position in public life?