Tuesday, July 31, 2018
The need for statutory youth services
I was a bit rueful this morning reading in the Independent that Labour propose to introduce legislation to guarantee "quality youth services for all young people", which would be overseen by a new national body with ring-fenced government funding. They envisage that this organisation would work with partners in every local area to fund services for young people, including youth centres, sports facilities, youth workers and counsellors.
This policy only applies to England, which is right and proper as that is how devolution works. However, it is also legitimate to ask why the Labour-led Welsh Government have not already done this?
That is especially so as I introduced a private members bill in May 2008 that would have made it a statutory requirement for local authorities to provide facilities and support for young people. My speech and the responses to it can be read here. This attempt was voted down by Labour at the first attempt and promises by the Minister to produce detailed guidance for councils petered out.
In my speech I said: 'Each local authority determines what level of provision they want to provide, and there are significant differences between authorities. I do not seek through this Measure to impose a standard level of youth provision across Wales. Each local authority area has unique needs and pressures. However, at a minimum, there should be a requirement on local councils to consult with young people and systematically plan and deliver services across their area to meet the needs of each community. My Measure seeks to impose that duty.'
I continued: 'Young people need to be treated with respect and trusted to fill their own leisure time. In my view, it is the role of statutory authorities to provide facilities to enable them to fulfil their potential and so enable them to learn how to interact with others and to take responsibility for their own lives.
A recent report commissioned jointly by South Wales Police and the Children’s Commissioner for Wales identified the benefits of a more universal youth provision as providing positive things for young people to do. This can include increasing confidence and competence among marginalised children and young people, the greater involvement of young people and other local residents in positive community-based activity, the better co-ordination of specialist services for children and young people, and improvements to the physical environment and provision of opportunities for economic regeneration.'
In the present climate, the fact that youth support services are not statutory makes them an easy target for cuts.
Many communities are crying out for better facilities to engage young people and enable them to use their energy constructively. If Labour are proposing that this is addressed in England, isn't it time that they picked up the cudgel in Wales too?
