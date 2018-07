I was a bit rueful this morning reading in the Independent that Labour propose to introduce legislation to guarantee "quality youth services for all young people", which would be overseen by a new national body with ring-fenced government funding. They envisage that this organisation would work with partners in every local area to fund services for young people, including youth centres, sports facilities, youth workers and counsellors.This policy only applies to England, which is right and proper as that is how devolution works. However, it is also legitimate to ask why the Labour-led Welsh Government have not already done this?That is especially so as I introduced a private members bill in May 2008 that would have made it a statutory requirement for local authorities to provide facilities and support for young people. My speech and the responses to it can be read here . This attempt was voted down by Labour at the first attempt and promises by the Minister to produce detailed guidance for councils petered out.In my speech I said:I continued:In the present climate, the fact that youth support services are not statutory makes them an easy target for cuts.Many communities are crying out for better facilities to engage young people and enable them to use their energy constructively. If Labour are proposing that this is addressed in England, isn't it time that they picked up the cudgel in Wales too?