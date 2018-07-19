Thursday, July 19, 2018
Labour dig a deeper hole for themselves over anti-semitism charges
The on-going row within Labour over their stance on anti-Semitism took an ugly turn yesterday with party officials saying that action will be taken against a senior Labour MP after she had a blazing row with Jeremy Corbyn.
As I have posted previously, this internal row has been sparked by the party’s ruling executive adopting a new code of conduct that defines antisemitism differently from the more broadly accepted meaning of the word.
Although Labour's new code of conduct explicitly states “antisemitism is racism” and is “unacceptable”, it stops short of signing up in full to the definition of antisemitism drawn up by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA).
As the Independent reports, Dame Margaret Hodge challenged Corbyn behind the speaker’s chair in the House of Commons following a crunch vote on Brexit. It was reported Dame Margaret told him: “You’re a f****** anti-Semite and a racist ... You have proved you don’t want people like me in the party.” Corbyn reportedly told her: “I’m sorry you feel like that.”
Obviously feelings are running high and the intemperate reaction of Margaret Hodge is a reflection of that. However, in pursuing disciplinary action against her, Labour risk having the controversy dominate whatever agenda they happen to be pursuing at the moment.
It is little wonder that the party has lost the support of much of the Jewish community and is struggling to nose ahead of the abysmal and divided Tory Party in the polls.
