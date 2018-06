The announcement by US President, Donald Trump yesterday that new tariffs will be imposed on steel (25 per cent) and aluminum (10 per cent) imports from the EU (including Britain), Canada and Mexico has underlined one of the central arguments for voters being given a second-chance to vote on Brexit. There is now no doubt that we can rely on the USA to bail us out with a preferential free trade deal.As the New Statesman argues , “America First” means Britain second (at very best). Trump’s protectionist rhetoric has now been matched by action. Our isolation is further reinforced by the very robust EU reaction to these tariffs. The EU is a major trading bloc with the power to hurt the US with it retaliatory action. On its own the UK is a small fly buzzing around the hide of a rhinoceros.George Eaton in the New Statesman sums it up:And what would a trade deal with the US involve? Would we be in a position to resist chlorine-washed chicken, hormone-injected beef and acid-washed pork as Michael Gove believes? What about the more fundamental principles? Imagine the rows if the US demands protections for its multinationals and access to the NHS. A Eaton says, Britain's inexperience of trade negotiations (the preserve of Europe for 44 years) and its large trade surplus with the US mean it starts from a position of unambiguous weakness.This is the mess the Brexiteers have condemned us to if Theresa May gets her way and delivers a hard Brexit. Surely it is time to say enough is enough?