As predicted by some of us during the European referendum campaign two years ago and foreshadowed in various articles ever since, Europe's chief negotiator has now confirmed that Britain will be locked out of EU policing and security databases after Brexit.As the Independent reports , in a speech in Vienna Michel Barnier said the UK would also lose access to the European arrest warrant and that UK representatives would no longer have a role in managing agencies such as Europol and Eurojust:The irony is that this wasn't inevitable. However, the path chosen by the UK Government in interpreting the result of the referendum and their insistence on having the final word on the deal over Parliament and the electorate, has put them on his collision course. As a result we will be a lot less secure in the UK and our efforts to tackle international crime and terrorism less effective.