There is no doubt that many people will be focussing on French intransigence as the reason why the UK's membership of a European Union security system that helps to identify foreign criminals and which is designed to keep the public safe is under threat.The problem though, as with all negotiations, is that when a party puts everything on the table they may not get all that they want. In other words. we voted to come out of the EU so we have no right to expect we can continue to enjoy all the benefits of membership without being part of the club and paying the fee.Thus, it is hardly surprising, as the Times reports , that despite Ministers saying that Britain’s participation in the so-called Prüm Convention is “clearly in the national interest”, that is now in doubt. It was something that many of us were predicting during the referendum. I take no pleasure in being proved right.The government wants a guarantee that it can continue to access and share vital DNA, fingerprint and vehicle information with other European countries after Brexit. The system allowed French and Belgian authorities to identify the terrorists responsible for the Paris attacks in November 2015.As the paper says, the dispute is the latest sign that Theresa May is struggling to strike a post-Brexit security deal. As with the row over Britain’s participation in the Galileo satellite project, the European Commission insists on upholding rules that limit the sharing of sensitive information with third countries:This is another fine mess that the Brexiteers have got us into.