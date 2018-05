I don't often listen to First Minister's question time in the Welsh Assembly these days, but I had it on in the background yesterday whilst I worked on other things. I was just in time to catch the astonishing contribution from the Welsh UKIP leader , disgraced former Tory MP, Neil Hamilton smear the Welsh teaching profession.His allegation was that Wales' education system is being used as a tool of propaganda. He believes that parts of the Welsh Baccalaureate on topics like inequality are being taught from a "centre-left disposition" and that there is a "potential danger" that teachers may be biased, suggesting they may favour the Labour party:I have not seen such a pisspoor attempt to grab headlines for some time, even going to the lengths of seeking to revive the 'loony-left' headlines so prevalent in the tabloids in the 1980s about certain Labour-run councils.Carwyn Jones was quite right in his response, stating that "anything is centre-left" from Mr Hamilton's perspective. The First Minister alleged that the Welsh UKIP Leader had supported the now-repealed Section 28 law that had banned local authorities from intentionally promoting the acceptability of homosexuality.As a school governor and a Councillor, I come across teachers on a daily basis and, without exception, they are committed, dedicated individuals whose sole motivation is to give their pupils the best possible start in life. I think Hamilton owes the profession an apology.It just shows how out-of-touch