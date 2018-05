It is funny how it is always the Eurosceptic parties who like to preach 'do what I say, not what I do'. It is outrageous that those same parties, allegedly dedicated to abolishing the EU and all it stands for, are the same ones who like to milk it for their own ends.And so we have this Guardian article , which reports that a defunct European political grouping that was dominated by UKIP has been asked to repay €1.1m (£977,000) to the European parliament following an investigation into misspending of EU funds.The paper reports that The Alliance for Direct Democracy in Europe was a Eurosceptic pan-European political party, until it was closed down after a 2016 auditors’ inquiry found misspending of EU funds, including on Nigel Farage’s bid to become an MP in the 2015 UK general election:By way of balance it should be added that although more than 40% of ADDE members were UKIP MEPs, and no other party had more than a handful of members. he former party is separate from UKIP’s group in the European parliament, the Europe of Freedom and Direct Democracy, but the two organisations shared many members, including EFDD’s leader, Nigel Farage:I think the voters may have a view on just why Eurosceptic parties are being singled out.