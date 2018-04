A member who allegedly made threats when another raised concern about anti-Semitism, and blamed Zionists for causing his problems in the party.

A member accused of making antisemitic remarks on social media.

A member accused of using a racial slur against a black candidate.

Over on the Guardian website , the full extent of the divisions within Labour over allegations of anti-Semitism and racism has been laid bare. They say that leaked minutes show fierce disagreements on the party's ruling body over disciplinary action against those accused of such transgressions.The paper reports that key supporters of Jeremy Corbyn have attempted to block action against Labour members facing complaints:It is not surprising that some members are losing faith in the disciplinary process and are questioning Labour's commitment to tackling anti-Semitism and racism in the party.This behaviour also helps to explain why Jeremy Corbyn's leadership continues to be so tainted by this controversy. It is this failure of leadership that continues to drag the Labour Party down in the polls.