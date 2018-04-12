Thursday, April 12, 2018
Could the UK miss out on another EU initiative?
Over on the Independent website they report that new proposals by the European Commission will give EU consumers more powers to challenge big companies in the courts, and a right to clearer information about who they are buying from.
They say that the new package of measures comes on the heels of the Dieselgate scandal, that saw consumers sold cars that emitted up to 40 times more toxic fumes in real-world driving than claimed:
Under the proposals, consumer groups would gain powers to sue large corporations for collective redress on the behalf of those affected by such unfair commercial practices.
Penalties for firms that break the law would also be increased, with a maximum fine of at least 4 per cent of the trader's annual turnover in any given member state – and national governments allowed to go higher if they want.
However, they say that it is possible that British consumers could miss out on the new rights if they are only finalised after the Brexit transition period, though the UK has agreed to implement all new EU rules that come into force before 2021.
Presumably, these new rights count as part of those pesky, inconvenient regulations the Brexiteers are so keen for us to leave behind when we exit the EU.
They say that the new package of measures comes on the heels of the Dieselgate scandal, that saw consumers sold cars that emitted up to 40 times more toxic fumes in real-world driving than claimed:
Under the proposals, consumer groups would gain powers to sue large corporations for collective redress on the behalf of those affected by such unfair commercial practices.
Penalties for firms that break the law would also be increased, with a maximum fine of at least 4 per cent of the trader's annual turnover in any given member state – and national governments allowed to go higher if they want.
However, they say that it is possible that British consumers could miss out on the new rights if they are only finalised after the Brexit transition period, though the UK has agreed to implement all new EU rules that come into force before 2021.
Presumably, these new rights count as part of those pesky, inconvenient regulations the Brexiteers are so keen for us to leave behind when we exit the EU.
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home