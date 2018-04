Ah, how we long for the certainty of the Leave campaign that Brexit would see an extra £350m a week for the health service. Why didn't they warn us that the whole process would be such a mess we would actually be exporting nurses leaving health care on the brink of collapse in some areas?As the Independent reports , government’s handling of our exit strategy has caused 10 per cent of the NHS European nurse workforce to quit last year, meaning attempts to increase the nursing workforce have failed for the second year running.They say that official figures from the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) show that in 2018, there were 3,000 fewer nurses from the European Economic Area working in the NHS than a year ago:Yet another fine mess that Theresa and her merry band of Brexiteers have got us into.