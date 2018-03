It we thought that Labour's lukewarm opposition on Brexit was a sign of indecision and ineffectiveness then their Shadow Foreign Secretary, Emily Thornberry finally put paid to that earlier this week. She unveiled the real agenda of the Labour leadership when she told a Chatham House event that the party would most probably vote for the final deal.This was apparently news to the Shadow Brexit Secretary, Keir Starmer, whose efforts to keep Labour on the straight and narrow have been roughly akin to a tight rope walker navigating the sharp edge of a razor blade.Starmer emphasised Labour's “six tests” that any agreement must meet (including delivering the “exact same benefits” as membership of the single market and customs union) before the party would vote with the Prime Minister.As the New Statesman points out , rather like Gordon Brown's “five tests” for euro membership, these appear deliberately unachievable (both the EU and the UK government have stated that Britain will not retain the “exact same benefits” after the planned transition period). They were also dismissed by Thornberry in her speech as inconsequential.Chuka Umunna, one of Labour's leading pro-Europeans, responded in robust fashion:However, he has become increasingly marginalised within Labour, a fate that Keir Starmer is working hard to avoid, apparently with little success.If Labour do ditch their six conditions and vote for a Brexit deal that does not retain the benefits of the single market and customs union then they will have let down a large number of remainers who voted for them, as well as betraying the best interests of the country, finally divesting themselves of any right to be termed an opposition party.Those remainers still holding out hope that Labour will come good, should not hold their breath.