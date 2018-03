I have lost count of the number of interviews with key Government Ministers or Brexit cheerleaders where they have spouted their usual nonsense about Europe needing us more than we need them, and how leaving the EU will give us the freedom to negotiate trade deals all around the world, even though we would have far more leverage in those negotiations as part of a bloc of 28 countries than if we go alone.I am also sick of hearing how Donald Trump, who seems to hate the EU as much as Nigel Farage (though the US President hasn't received the hundreds of thousands of pounds paid to the former UKIP Leader over the last two decades), will offer the UK a preferential trade deal that will compensate us for what we are losing by positioning ourselves on the wrong side of the EU tariff barrier.The reality, of course, is very different. About 43% of UK exports in goods and services went to other countries in the EU in 2016—£240 billion out of £550 billion total exports. America is the UK’s second largest export market. It accounted for 19% of the value of UK exports in 2016/17. It is also the second largest import market in 2016/17. 11% of the value of our imports came from the US, compared to 53% from the rest of the EU.But the idea that the USA is going to do us any favours after we leave the EU is a fantasy and not supported by the facts. Like every other country, their number one concern is their own self-interest. That was starkly underlined by Donald Trump yesterday when he announced a huge hike in tariffs on imported steel.As the Huffpost website points out these tariffs will have a “significant impact” on the UK:The Press Association reports that the European Union has indicated it could retaliate, potentially starting a trade war with the US:In these circumstances we are far better within the larger EU market than trying to respond on our own. If only the Brexiteers could see it that way.