Friday, March 16, 2018
Cat stops play
I have heard of football matches being stopped because of pitch invasions, even the odd streaker, but the latest incident must be unique.
As the BBC report, Turkish side Besiktas have been charged by Uefa after a cat wandered on to the pitch during the Champions League last-16 defeat by Bayern Munich. English referee Michael Oliver stopped play in the second half at Vodafone Park until the cat left the pitch.
The exact charge is "insufficient organisation", while the Turkish club has also been charged with "throwing objects and blocked stairways". The case will be heard by Uefa's disciplinary body on 31 May.
Bayern won 3-1 on the night and 8-1 on aggregate to progress to the quarter-finals and fans of the German club voted the cat as their man of the match.
I am surprised this has not happened before given the large number of cats on the streets in Turkey.
