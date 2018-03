I am currently reading Tim Shipman's book about the Brexit referendum 'All out war' which sets out clearly how the divisions within the Conservative Party over Europe that started to emerge under Margaret Thatcher hardened as the European project developed. He points out that three successive Tory leaders were brought down over Europe. The question is, could Theresa May be the fourth?If this story in the Independent is any guide then our current Prime Minister is walking a very fine tightrope that could see her also cast aside over the issue of Europe. They say that the hardline Brexiteers in the Tory Party are getting bolder and more explicit in their threats against their party leader.They report that Jacob Rees-Mogg has warned Theresa May she risks splitting the Conservative Party in two and could be ousted as prime minister if she breaks Tory backbench Eurosceptics’ red lines on Brexit:It is this pressure that makes a hard Brexit more likely but also underlines why we need to redouble our efforts to get any deal ratified through a referendum.If the price of averting disaster is another split in the Tory Party and Theresa May being ousted then so be it. The needs of the country must come first.