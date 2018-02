At sometime today the Newport West MP, Paul Flynn will introduce a Private Members Bill into the House of Commons advocating cannabis be made legal for medical use. If it becomes law, it would be make a huge difference to people living with a chronic disease or in constant pain.On the Guardian website , James Coke, who suffers from Multiple Sclerosis explains why this would make a huge difference to the quality of his life:He argues that the war on drugs is lost, with the illegal global drug market now worth about $400bn a year. But this bill is not about that war. There are more than 11 million people living with a disability in the UK, and an ageing population means few will be immune from the pain that lies ahead. It is time the UK followed the lead elsewhere in making medical cannabis available to those who need it:This is a long overdue reform and I hope that Ministers will see that and support Paul Flynn's bill.