To be frank it is difficult to lower the bar any further when it comes to our expectations of President Trump.The man who has retweeted racist groups in the UK, mislabelled incidents here as terrorism, claimed that Britain is unsafe when there have been 1,516 mass shootings in 1,735 days in the United States and 11,004 murders by firearms there in 2016 alone, and who has attacked the NHS when there are 28 million people in the USA who have no health cover at all, has very little to boast about.Trump's latest 'wheeze' however, just takes the breath away. As the Guardian reports , Donald Trump has ordered the Pentagon to plan a military parade that would see soldiers marching and tanks rolling down the streets of Washington.Apparently, El Presidente is seeking a grand parade similar to the Bastille Day celebration in Paris. The paper says he outlined the plan at a meeting at the Pentagon on 18 January that included defense secretary Jim Mattis and joint chiefs of staff chairman General Joseph Dunford, the paper said, citing an unnamed military official.They add that Trump, who did not serve in the Vietnam war after receiving five draft deferments, has long spoken of his admiration for tough military figures such as General George Patton and frequently makes reference to “my generals”.However, his plan has not impressed some veterans:I suppose he could pay for it by not building the Mexican border wall.