That the UK effectively maintains authority over Overseas Territories such as Bermuda, the Falklands, Saint Helena, the Virgin Islands and Turks and Caicos is an anachronistic leftover from the days of empire. But whilst the situation exists, and laws passed by those territories need approval by the respective Governors, one would expect that the UK Government should apply basic human rights principles to decisions that they are required to authorise.That is why it was such a surprise that the current Conservative government has sanctioned the removal of equal marriage in Bermuda. It is the world’s first repeal of same-sex marriage rights and its passing discredits the human rights credentials of Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson, who instructed the Governor to sign off on the law.As Jonathan Cooper writes in the Guardian , one of the brightest legacies of the coalition government (because we should not ignore the contribution of Liberal Democrat Ministers in this) was that LGBT issues became non-party. They ceased to be political, and LGBT equality was recognised as the fundamental human rights issue it is. However, with a single stroke of the pen, Boris Johnson has undermined all that good work:The decision by Boris Johnson to allow this unprecedented reversal of people's rights says a great deal about the priorities of the modern day Conservative Party. Instead of standing up for principle he capitulated to prejudice and political opportunism. It is becoming a familiar story for this government.