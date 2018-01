As if things were not bad enough for business it emerged over the weekend that many companies face further problems when we eventually leave the European Union.The Independent reports that changes outlined in one of the many Brexit-related bills would force over 100,000 companies to pay VAT on goods at the point they enter the UK, rather than after they are sold. This could create severe problems for UK companies, including cash flow issues and additional bureaucracy:Naturally, the British Retail Consortium is livid. They told the paper:So much for the Tory party being the party of small business.