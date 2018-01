I have written here before about the need for a major government investment in social housing if we are to deal with rising waiting lists and also provide a stimulus to the economy. I am pleased to say that this approach has once more been endorsed by a cross-party committee of MPs.As the Guardian reports , the House of Commons Treasury Committee has urged the government to lift a cap on the amount of money councils can borrow to build homes. They believe that the Chancellor of the Exchequer did not go far enough when he used his autumn budget to increase the borrowing cap for councils in some areas to £1bn. They want the cap removed, or at least that it is made clearer which areas could seek the higher limit.They were also sceptical about Hammond’s most high-profile housing measure in the budget: the abolition of stamp duty for first-time buyers on the first £300,000 of any property costing up to £500,000, which the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecasts will help 3,500 extra buyers at a cost of £3bn.The committee said: “In isolation, the reduction in stamp duty is likely to increase prices for first time buyers by as much, if not more, than the amount they will save as a result of the reduction in stamp duty”:This is absolutely right. Without a local authority led building boom, we will never recover the ground necessary to meet the country's housing needs, whilst those who cannot afford to get on the housing ladder will be left without adequate and affordable accommodation.