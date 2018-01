Yet another example of how Brexit threatens our way of life has been revealed by the English health secretary. As the Independent reports , Jeremy Hunt has admitted that EU cancer drugs may not be available to British patients after Brexit, describing the risk as “uniquely damaging”.Hunt echoed fears already raised by the pharmaceutical industry by acknowledging that the flow of some medicines would be cut off if the withdrawal negotiations break down:Having attempted to reassure us the Health Secretary then threw doubt on Theresa May’s hopes of striking a transition deal to cushion the impact of EU withdrawal before April, warning it “may take a little bit longer”:It is the uncertainty that is most damaging and the fact that the present crop of Ministers don't seem to know how to resolve it.