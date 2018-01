A leaked cabinet document containing the government's new analysis of the impact of Brexit has suggested that the UK would be worse off outside the European Union under every scenario modelled according to Buzzfeed They say that the assessment, which is titled “EU Exit Analysis – Cross Whitehall Briefing” and dated January 2018, looked at three of the most plausible Brexit scenarios based on existing EU arrangements:It is little wonder that the government have not published this document. It confirms all our worst fears about Brexit and underlines why the public need the final say on any deal.