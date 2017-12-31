Sunday, December 31, 2017
Who do you think you are kidding Prime Minister?
Faced with the impossible task of how to patrol Britain's borders once we leave the European Union, the UK Government has apparently hit on a wizard wheeze.
As the Observer reports, the Home Office is considering proposals for a “border force of special volunteers” at small air and sea ports. The paper says that this modern day Dad's Army would be used to bolster border force staffing levels, in a similar vein to police community support officers.
The main problem with this proposal is the sheer complexity of the work, involving years of training for those doing it. The border force carries out immigration and customs controls for people and goods entering the UK. Already there are complaints about “poor” coverage of dozens of minor harbours and landing places. Post Brexit that could get much worse.
The Government cannot provide secure borders for us on the cheap. There needs to be a real investment in this work if we are to combat drugs, smuggling and terrorism. If we are struggling now, then how bad will it get after Brexit, when we will also have to manage trade from the continent?
