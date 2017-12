A number of people with inside knowledge have told me that the UK Government's fixation with Brexit has left the machinery of government with little appetite or capacity for anything else. That is certainly one explanation being mooted for the delay in a decision on the Swansea Bay tidal lagoon by those who still think it may yet happen.The truth of this insight has displayed itself again today with the decision of a key government advisor and his entire team to quit. Alan Milburn, the former Labour cabinet minister who chairs the government’s social mobility commission, said that he and all three of his fellow commissioners were walking out, including a leading conservative, Gillian Shephard, because the prime minister is failing in her pledge to build a “fairer Britain”.The Observer says that Milburn's resignation letter warns that dealing with Brexit means the governmentAccording to the paper Milburn says failing to deal with the inequalities that fuelled the Brexit vote would simply lead to a rise of political extremes: 'In a devastating assessment of the lack of progress, Milburn says:Given that the Prime Minister used her first speech in Downing Street after taking office to vow to tackle social injustice and inequality this is a massive blow to her agenda.It appears that not only is Brexit making us poorer as a country and weaker on the world stage, vulnerable to the blandishments of right wingers such as Donald Trump, but also it is distracting Government from one of its key missions, to improve the lot of UK citizens.Surely it is time for a rethink.