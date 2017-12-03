Sunday, December 03, 2017
Theresa May misplaces an entire agenda
A number of people with inside knowledge have told me that the UK Government's fixation with Brexit has left the machinery of government with little appetite or capacity for anything else. That is certainly one explanation being mooted for the delay in a decision on the Swansea Bay tidal lagoon by those who still think it may yet happen.
The truth of this insight has displayed itself again today with the decision of a key government advisor and his entire team to quit. Alan Milburn, the former Labour cabinet minister who chairs the government’s social mobility commission, said that he and all three of his fellow commissioners were walking out, including a leading conservative, Gillian Shephard, because the prime minister is failing in her pledge to build a “fairer Britain”.
The Observer says that Milburn's resignation letter warns that dealing with Brexit means the government “does not seem to have the necessary bandwidth to ensure the rhetoric of healing social division is matched with the reality":
“I have little hope of the current government making the progress I believe is necessary to bring about a fairer Britain,” he tells the prime minister. “It seems unable to commit to the future of the commission as an independent body or to give due priority to the social mobility challenge facing our nation.”
According to the paper Milburn says failing to deal with the inequalities that fuelled the Brexit vote would simply lead to a rise of political extremes: 'In a devastating assessment of the lack of progress, Milburn says: “The worst position in politics is to set out a proposition that you’re going to heal social divisions and then do nothing about it. It’s almost better never to say that you’ll do anything about it.
“It’s disappointing at least that the government hasn’t got its shoulder to the wheel in the way it should to deal with these structural issues that lead to social division and political alienation in the country.
“In America for 30 years real average earnings have remained flat. Now here the chancellor is predicting that will last for 20 years. That has a consequence for people, but a political consequence as well. It means more anger, more resentment and creates a breeding ground for populism.”
It is understood that Shephard, former Tory education secretary and deputy chair of the commission, will also resign. She is said by friends to be “absolutely livid” with the way in which the commission has been treated. The social mobility commission, set up by Nick Clegg under the coalition government, advises ministers on the issue and monitors progress. Its most recent report last week warned of a “striking geographical divide”, with London and its surrounding areas pulling away while many other parts of the country are left behind.
Given that the Prime Minister used her first speech in Downing Street after taking office to vow to tackle social injustice and inequality this is a massive blow to her agenda.
It appears that not only is Brexit making us poorer as a country and weaker on the world stage, vulnerable to the blandishments of right wingers such as Donald Trump, but also it is distracting Government from one of its key missions, to improve the lot of UK citizens.
Surely it is time for a rethink.
