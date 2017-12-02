Saturday, December 02, 2017
Should Meghan Markle set a precedent for other non-UK nationals?
Back in September the Guardian reported that the European commission is examining the increased detention and deportation of EU citizens from Britain and has warned it will take “appropriate action” against Theresa May’s government if it believes the rights of EU nationals are being compromised.
They add that detentions and enforced removals of EU citizens from the UK have risen sharply since the Brexit vote, prompting critics to claim the Home Office is deliberately targeting EU nationals as part of the “hostile environment” May promised for those she believes should not be in the country.
In addition as the Migration Observatory advises, in 2016, 39,626 people were removed from the UK or departed voluntarily after the initiation of removal. The UK removed 6,171 foreign national offenders in 2016. Almost 5 out of every 10 people (48%) deported or voluntarily removed from the UK in 2016 were nationals of Asian countries. Nationals of India, Pakistan, and Romania made up 32% of the 2016.
In that context a few letters in today's Guardian are of interest:
Judy Clement from York asks: 'While Prince Harry would certainly meet the minimum income requirement, will Meghan, as a US national, have to return home to live for up to a year or even longer while her partner visa comes through, as would my non-EEA daughter-in-law if she wished to reside in this country with her British husband and their two dual-nationality sons?'
Whilst Austen Lynch from Gatstang in Lancashire adds: 'As an aspiring British citizen, will Meghan Markle be required to sit the complete citizenship test, including the written questions on the role of the monarchy? Or will Britannia waive the rules?'
These are fair point. As Corinne Boyce from Swainsthorpe in Norfolk says: 'I wonder if the happy couple will find themselves at the “wrong end of an uncaring bureaucracy” which is blighting the lives of ordinary British citizens who fall in love with foreign nationals.'
Like others I extend my best wishes to Harry and Meghan. I hope they will be very happy and have a long and fruitful marriage. However, rather than Meghan being the exception to UK immigration law and practises wouldn't it be nice if, in future, the way she is treated becomes the standard for everybody else in her situation.
