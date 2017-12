The British Retail Consortium has warned that consumers face rising prices after Brexit unless Britain can replicate trade deals negotiated by the EU with dozens of other countries. The Guardian says that the BRC’s chief executive, Helen Dickinson, has predicted the cost of everyday products from food to clothing will go up if the UK loses the preferential arrangements it enjoys as a member of the EU:All of this of course was predicted before the referendum, nor is it easily rectified. Trade deals such as those envisaged by the BRC take time to negotiate. The chances of having any in place by the time we leave the EU are remote. The cost of living is set to rise exponentially.