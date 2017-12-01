Friday, December 01, 2017
Could the Irish question unravel Thereas May's Government?
Gladstone would have known the feeling, he had successive governments wrecked by the supposedly intractable Irish question, and now Theresa May faces the same fate.
As the Independent reports, the Democratic Unionist Party have threatened to withdraw their support from the Government if Ministers compromise over the Irish border during the Brexit talks. On the other hand the Irish Government are threatening to veto any deal if a compromise is not reached.
It is a dilemma that would take the wisdom of Solomon to resolve. If only he were available. And as if to make it worse the Northern Irish legislature is currently not sitting because of a disagreement between the DUP and Sinn Fein over the behaviour of the First Minister.
Attempts to bring the two sides together by the UK Government have so far failed. That was entirely predictable. With the DUP having the UK Government where they want them, exercising disproportionate influence over Ministers, where is the incentive for them to offer concessions to the other side.
The Brexit process is threatening to achieve what Gladstone failed to, it is offering the possibility of a more united Ireland. It is little wonder that the DUP are kicking off. Theresa May cannot be comfortable with that possibility either. Who knew that leaving the EU could cause so many constitutional problems?
Well actually, lots of us did. The Leavers cannot say they were not warned. They opened this can of worms, they are going to have to sort it out.
