Last Friday was International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women , also known as White Ribbon Day. It is followed up until the 10th December by 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence.I marked the day by visiting Swansea's Domestic Abuse One Stop Shop which offers information, advice and support if you are affected by domestic abuse. They had a fair in which organisations associated with their work were offering information about their services.The timing of this news therefore could not be more devastating (and crass). The Guardian says that abuse survivors and charities believe that the lives of vulnerable women and children will be put at risk by proposed changes to funding for refuges:The various charities quoted are worried about the fact that a number of councils are not very engaged with the agenda of tackling domestic abuse, whilst others may insist that money is only spent on local people, ignoring the fact that many victims need to leave their own area to avoid the abuser.The charities believe that these reforms fly in the face of pledges made by the prime minister to make it a key personal priority to transform the way the UK tackles domestic violence.The other concern of course is that once this money is taken out of the demand-led welfare system and converted to a grant, then it becomes easier to chip away at the value of the support. In other words budget decisions could lead to the grant becoming diminished in real or even cash terms over a period of years.We really need some better assurances about this proposal and how it will work out in the long-term.