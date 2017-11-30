Thursday, November 30, 2017
Twitter wars: Is it time to cancel Trump's state visit and abandon Brexit?
Just when we thought that Donald Trump couldn't surprise us anymore, the US President allows his itchy Twitter finger to get the better of him and launches into an assault on his supposed ally, Theresa May.
Having been admonished by Number 10 Downing Street for retweeting anti-Muslim propaganda by the extreme right wing group, Britain First, Trump retaliated last night on his medium of choice:
“Theresa@theresamay, don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom,” the US president tweeted on Wednesday evening. “We are doing just fine!”
It is difficult to know where to start with this tweet, it is inaccurate, ill-informed and downright provocative. The re-tweeting of racist videos by anybody is indefensible, for the supposed leader of the free world to do so, and in doing so offending a foreign power, shows how low the bar now is for acceptable behaviour by the President of the United States.
The reaction of the UK Government was pathetic to say the least. The Education Secretary, Justine Greening could only mutter some platitude about not undermining our 'special relationship with the USA'. At least the local Government Secretary, Sajid Javid demonstrated that one Minister has the cojones for the job. He tweeted:
“So POTUS has endorsed the views of a vile, hate-filled racist organisation that hates me and people like me. He is wrong and I refuse to let it go and say nothing.”
At the very least the UK should cancel Trump's state visit and tell him he is not welcome here.
What is particularly galling about this whole affair is the way that Brexit weakens our response. Because the UK Government is determined to take us out of the EU, we are much more dependent on right wing leaders like Trump. We have to keep the US sweet because we don't have the economic power of the EU single market behind us and so can't stand up to them when they are in the wrong.
Brexit has undermined our influence on the world stage, it has given us less control over our own destiny and left us kow-towing to people like Trump, who can apparently insult us at will without any comeback.
With Brexit us out of the EU we will not be able to stand up to his behavour and be prone to any deals he puts our way without us having much to say.
With Brexit us out of the EU we will not be able to stand up to his behavour and be prone to any deals he puts our way without us having much to say.

Plus, of course we have to stay sweet with him to give us a 'nice' deal after Brexit. being a strong US obsessed protectionist he will screw us as much as possible for a deal . We will not have much chance as we will be out of the EU. Should we become the next US state on Porto Rico standing? The mind boggles!!!
