Friday, November 17, 2017
The impossible task facing government on Brexit
Another day, yet another warning about the mountain the government has to climb to effect a successful transition out of the European Union. This time it is the Public Accounts Committee, which is raising doubts as to whether civil servants can deliver more than 300 projects and hundreds of new laws in time for Britain’s exit from the EU. They have warned that non-Brexit-related business could be “neglected” by swamped officials.
The Independent says that much of the burden of transition will fall on medium-sized departments such as the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.
They add that a National Audit Office (NAO) report says up to 1,000 pieces of secondary legislation need to pass through Parliament before exit day in March 2019 and that Brexit officials have warned all departments there is “minimal room” to consider other statutory instruments.
Public Accounts Committee Chair, Meg Hillier said: “This document lays bare the daunting challenge faced by the Civil Service in coordinating Brexit.
“I question whether Whitehall has the ability to deliver the 313 projects and hundreds of new laws it says are needed. There is a risk that anything non-Brexit related will be neglected.
“This raises the issue of whether DExEU, Treasury and the Cabinet Office are really doing enough to ensure government departments aren’t overwhelmed, and can continue to deliver the vital public services we are all relying on, alongside a smooth exit from the EU.”
It is not just the negotiations that are going badly, so is the government's preparations at home. Time for a rethink surely.
The Independent says that much of the burden of transition will fall on medium-sized departments such as the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.
They add that a National Audit Office (NAO) report says up to 1,000 pieces of secondary legislation need to pass through Parliament before exit day in March 2019 and that Brexit officials have warned all departments there is “minimal room” to consider other statutory instruments.
Public Accounts Committee Chair, Meg Hillier said: “This document lays bare the daunting challenge faced by the Civil Service in coordinating Brexit.
“I question whether Whitehall has the ability to deliver the 313 projects and hundreds of new laws it says are needed. There is a risk that anything non-Brexit related will be neglected.
“This raises the issue of whether DExEU, Treasury and the Cabinet Office are really doing enough to ensure government departments aren’t overwhelmed, and can continue to deliver the vital public services we are all relying on, alongside a smooth exit from the EU.”
It is not just the negotiations that are going badly, so is the government's preparations at home. Time for a rethink surely.
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home