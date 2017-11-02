Thursday, November 02, 2017
The growing bureaucracy around Brexit
Amongst the many reasons given by Brexit campaigners to leave the EU was the alleged red tape that surrounded the regulations impacting on business and our day-to-day lives.
What do we do, as soon as Article 50 is implemented? The Government introduces a law to bring all those EU regulations onto the statute book, because we cannot trade with the EU once we leave unless we meet their rules and standards. So much for that excuse.
But it does not stop there. The Independent reveals that far from having more cash to spend on front line services as we were mislead to believe, Brexit is going to increase the size of government and cost us more money.
The paper says that the Government has taken on an extra 3,000 civil servants and expects to employ up to 5,000 more next year to cope with the demands of leaving the European Union. The workers taken on next year will be employed by HM Revenue and Customs as the body looks to implement a new border regime on leaving the bloc.
Three hundred of the new intake of 3,000 civil servants are lawyers. Given the complexity of the negotiations it seems that they are the ones who will really benefit from Brexit. In the meantime yet another campaign slogan has gone down the pan. Leaving Europe will lead to more red tape not less.
