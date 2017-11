The Independent reports that John McDonnell and fellow Opposition frontbenchers joined with the Government to vote down a Labour backbench Brexit proposal designed to protect the customs union.They say that the Shadow Chancellor was among the 18 Labour MPs, 283 Conservatives, eight DUP and two independents who defeated an amendment to the Taxation (Cross-Border Trade) Bill, which aims to put in law a new post-Brexit customs regime:It has long been known that despite harvesting millions of anti-Brexit votes in the General Election, Labour are in reality committed to leaving the EU. This vote confirms that, and further shows that the opposition front bench also have problems with us remaining in or wedded to the single market.Labour have betrayed those voters who entrusted them to look after their economic interests and reneged on their role as a functional Official Opposition.