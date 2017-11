Today's newspapers and all the media are full of new about the so-called Paradise Papers, a leaked set of documents detailing the financial details of the wealthy and powerful. Inevitably there will be calls for action by the UK Government, whilst Prime Minister's questions on Wednesday will be especially interesting, given the alleged revelations about Lord Ashcroft.In the Independent , Vince Cable has given us another of those invaluable insights into the workings of the Coalition Government. He tells us that David Cameron vetoed attempts to clamp down on tax havens:A full inquiry followed by decisive action is absolutely essential in the light of what is contained in these documents.