Wall to wall coverage of a royal wedding is an opportunity as far as some Government press officers are concerned to bury bad news and yesterday was no exception.As everybody cooed over what is a very impressive engagement ring, and speculated on social media and elsewhere about the significance of the fifth in line to the throne marrying a divorced Roman Catholic American actress, it took just twenty minutes for a far more significant announcement by the UK Government.As the Independent reports , the Government announced confirmation that it will be freezing benefits until 2020 costing a typical working family around £300 per year:So much for yesterday being a good news day.