It is possible that my expectations of government ministers are too high. I have always inhabited a world where policy should be based on some evidence, some understanding of the facts, even if in the end one defies commonsense and shoots off onto an incomprehensible tangent.The admission from the Home Secretary that she doesn't understand the technology powering WhatsApp but that she wants to change it anyway, is especially disturbing given the consequences for the privacy and security of our information, the protection of trade and even the administration of law and order.The Independent reports that Amber Rudd has repeatedly suggested that she could ban or significantly alter the way that apps like WhatsApp and iMessage use encryption, a key technology that keeps messages secure.Experts say that the government doesn't fully understand the effects of those proposals, and that they could have far more disastrous effects than anticipated. The response of the Home Secretary is that she doesn't "need" to understand encryption "to understand how it's helping [...] criminals", and that she would work with the security services to "combat" the use of the technology. It is when Ministers resort to rhetoric like this in defence of their proposed legislation that we realise how much trouble the country is in.The consequences of Amber Rudd's approach are illustrated by this blog . In it Bruce Schneier explains that Encryption keeps us safe. It protects our financial details and passwords when we bank online. It protects our mobile phone conversations from eavesdroppers. It protects our data, our money and our privacy:Mr. Schneier goes on to explain (and this is particularly important for Amber Rudd to understand) that that there is no way to give security forces a backdoor that enables them to access encrypted information without weakening the encryption against all adversaries. He says it is not possible to build an access technology that only works with proper legal authorisation, or only for people with a particular citizenship or the proper morality. The technology just doesn't work that way:If Amber Rudd does not understand that in trying to enhance our security by removing or undermining encryption she is also undermining national security and the whole basis of our internet-focussed economy, then she needs to stand down and let somebody else have her job who knows what they are doing.