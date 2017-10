There are some disturbing statistics regarding Wales' growing homelessness crisis on the BBC website . They tell us that there has been a 29% increase in those people presenting themselves as being threatened with homelessness. That is a significant increase in one year alone. New obligations on Council to prevent homelessness have made some difference but Councils are now finding themselves being swamped by factors outside their control:And now Crisis are predicting that homelessness in Wales could rise by a third in the next year. The extra money being put into this by the Welsh Government is welcome and could assist councils to cope with the growing pressure they are under to deal with this problem.But the two big factors behind this growing homelessness trend will be much harder to sort out. Welfare reform is a major cause and the roll-out of universal credit will make things worse. The UK Government need to perform some drastic u-turns on the way they are implementing this benefit.The other issue is the shortage of affordable housing. The Welsh Government are committed to 20,000 more affordable homes by 2021. The question is will that be enough and can the programme be accelerated? If not then the use of temporary accommodation will grow and that is not a good thing.