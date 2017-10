The Financial Times reports that the UK Independence party and its anti-EU allies in Brussels have lost access to their biggest source of European campaign funding following a series of scandals over alleged misuse and misappropriation of funds.They say that after becoming insolvent in April, the Ukip-dominated pan-European Alliance for Direct Democracy in Europe has now missed a deadline to register for EU funding, losing access to as much as €1.5m in 2018 alone, say officials involved in the process.Ukip is wrestling with a weaker financial position at home and demands from Brussels for the alliance to repay €172,655 allegedly misspent on national electioneering. Ukip and its allies deny any wrongdoing:Thia decision is not before time. For too long UKIP has used European money to its maximum to promote its agenda of leaving the EU. This is pure hypocrisy in my view.