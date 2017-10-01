Theresa May faces a dilemma, does she sack Boris and have him undermine her from the backbenches or should she continue to allow him to undermine her from within the cabinet. Her weakness as Prime Minister is at the heart of this whole dilemma and the possibility of her being replaced by Boris is possibly one reason why her party allows her to continue in this position.





This is of course a major embarrassment for the Tory Party and the Government, who are at heart dysfunctional and don't have a clue how they are going to deliver on the impossible promises they have made around Brexit.





Our problem, as identified by Alastair Campbell, is that it is the UK which is going to suffer the most from this shambles.