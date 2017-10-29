Sunday, October 29, 2017
How secret are the secret Brexit reports?
It has been common knowledge for some time that the UK Government has been suppressing about 50 detailed reports that outline the impact that Brexit is going to have on the economy. What is less well-known, at least before this article appeared in the Independent, is that the vast majority of the cabinet, including the Prime Minister, have not read the full documents either.
According to the Brexit Secretary, David Davis, Theresa May will have read the 'summary outcomes of them. She won’t necessarily have read every single one, they are in excruciating detail.” Asked whether the rest of the Cabinet had seen the full assessments, Mr Davis said they had also only read the summaries.
As one Labour MP said: “We are on the brink of the biggest change to our country’s economy for generations,” she said. “It is staggering to hear David Davis suggest the Prime Minister has not even read the most important reports the Government has undertaken on the economic impact of Brexit.
“Theresa May has a responsibility to Parliament and the country to get Brexit right and ensure the ongoing prosperity of British businesses and families. The Prime Minister must clarify whether she has read the reports, or if David Davis is mistaken.”
These must be the most secret reports ever, when in fact they should be widely disseminated. We all have a right to understand the full impact of the Government's policies on our future prosperity. Ministers should not be hiding that from us.
Comments:
If they do not reflect badly on Brexit what has she to hide. They should be published for all to see. Is there a petition campaign set up to demand they be published? May saying nothing and the right wing media equally saying nothing is a travesty.
Whilst not linked to this article I have read that Germany are now fully 'powered up' with wind (buying it off consumers) whilst in the UK we have a tortoise Govnt that allows a growing industry to vegetate in the long grass and allow other countries and there people to reap the benefitsPost a Comment
Germany and France own their power and the companies are allowed to purchase Uk power industries to enhance them whilst we sell off all we have to others.
Equally the Licence for Swansea Marina is sitting in the long grass gathering weeds for the tortoise slow Govnt to deal with. When this radical project gets off the ground will this in building benefit other countries rather than our own industries?
