Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Conservative MP loses the plot over Brexit and academic freedom
It was bad enough when the Leader of the House of Commons was accusing members of the media of being unpatriotic for asking tough questions on Brexit, but it seems this anti-democratic, almost authoritarian mindset is catching, That is the only reasonable conclusion that can be drawn from this story in the Guardian.
They report on the outrage felt by academics, who have accused a Tory MP and government whip of “McCarthyite” behaviour, after he wrote to all universities asking them to declare what they are teaching their students about Brexit and to provide a list of teachers’ names:
Chris Heaton-Harris, Conservative MP for Daventry and a staunch Eurosceptic, wrote to vice-chancellors at the start of this month asking for the names of any professors involved in teaching European affairs “with particular reference to Brexit”. Neatly ignoring the long tradition of academic freedom that universities consider crucial to their success, his letter asks for a copy of each university’s syllabus and any online lectures on Brexit.
Prof David Green, vice-chancellor of Worcester University, felt a chill down his spine when he read the “sinister” request: “This letter just asking for information appears so innocent but is really so, so dangerous,” he says. “Here is the first step to the thought police, the political censor and newspeak, naturally justified as ‘the will of the British people’, a phrase to be found on Mr Heaton-Harris’s website.” Green will be replying to the MP but not be providing the information requested.
Prof Kevin Featherstone, head of the European Institute at the LSE, is also outraged: “The letter reflects a past of a McCarthyite nature. It smacks of asking: are you or have you ever been in favour of remain? There is clearly an implied threat that universities will somehow be challenged for their bias.”
Featherstone says LSE academics had already feared Brexit censorship after the Electoral Commission made inquiries during last year’s referendum campaign about academics’ debates and research, following a complaint by Bernard Jenkin, another Tory MP. Jenkin filed a complaint when the LSE hosted an event at which the secretary general of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said there was “no upside for the UK in Brexit”. Jenkin, a board member of the Vote Leave campaign, also accused the LSE’s Centre for Economic Performance of producing partisan research designed to convince the public to stay in the EU. The commission, whose job is to ensure fair campaigning, investigated and took no action against the university.
If this is the level of intolerance, ignorance and name-calling we can expect from properly elected MPs who are meant to uphold our democracy, liberty and freedoms, then we need a fundamental rethink. There is no place for witch hunts in our society and MPs should certainly not be looking to initiate them.
The MP could write to Unis for the information.Asking for teachers names is the McCarthy bit. If he wished to see where Brexit/antibrexit was being discussed he only had to Google it, it is not hidden unlike the info that is being kept secret by the Govnt on impact of Brexit.
Since Camerons referendum this country has gone downhill both at home and abroad
