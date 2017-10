It was bad enough when the Leader of the House of Commons was accusing members of the media of being unpatriotic for asking tough questions on Brexit, but it seems this anti-democratic, almost authoritarian mindset is catching, That is the only reasonable conclusion that can be drawn from this story in the Guardian They report on the outrage felt by academics, who have accused a Tory MP and government whip of “McCarthyite” behaviour, after he wrote to all universities asking them to declare what they are teaching their students about Brexit and to provide a list of teachers’ names:If this is the level of intolerance, ignorance and name-calling we can expect from properly elected MPs who are meant to uphold our democracy, liberty and freedoms, then we need a fundamental rethink. There is no place for witch hunts in our society and MPs should certainly not be looking to initiate them.