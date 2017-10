We should be used by now with the UK Government's disregard for privacy and individual rights when it comes to legislation on data protection. However, the latest back door infringement also has a racist tinge to it.The Independent reports that new laws will give the Home Office the power to snoop on the personal data of millions of people for “immigration control”. They say that a little-noticed clause smuggled into data protection legislation creates an exemption to privacy rights for immigration investigations.This has led to civil rights group Liberty to condemn the threat of “two-tier, racially discriminatory” rules. They have demanded that Parliament overturn the move:The breadth of this provision is shocking. There are better ways of managing immigration than the sort of breach of basic rights and racial profiling involved in this measure.